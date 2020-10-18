Video
Mentor surprised at Dinesh Karthik's decision to leave the IPL captaincy

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
BIPIN DANI

Dinesh Karthik's sudden decision to relinquish the Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy has surprised his mentor, Apurva S. Desaii (he writes his surname as this), the BCCI Level C coach.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Surat, he said, "I am really surprised at Dinesh's sudden decision to step down as captain of KKR".
He adds, "But knowing him, he would have taken the decision in the team's interest. He is someone who will always put the team first and see in what way he can contribute the most for a winning cause. I wish him all the best for the tournament and the year ahead." 
Desaii has worked with DK for four years till 2019 and helped him make his comeback in the Indian team.
Karthik though not as a captain, played the match against Mumbai Indians at both teams' "home ground"-Abu Dhabi.


