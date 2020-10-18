

Mixed day for women's chess team in Asian Nations online chess

The fourth, fifth and sixth round matches of the women's section were held today (Saturday). In the 4th round Bangladesh women's team lost to Singapore by 2.5-1.5 game points. WFM Noshin Anjum beat Rice, Lauren and WIM Ahmed Walijah split point with Liu, Yang Hazel of Singapore. WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin lost to WGM Gong, Qianyun and WIM Rani Hamid lost to Fang Kun of Singapore.

In 5th round matches, Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 3-1 game points. WCM Walijah, WIM Rani Hamid and WFM Noshin won against Emily Gan, Joseph Ritika and Feng Sophia of New Zealand respectively. WIM Shirin lost to Ning, Isabelle Yixuan.

While in the 6th round matches, Bangladesh split point with Lebanon by 2-2 game points. WIM Rani Hamid beat Amani Ali Khan and WFM Noshin beat Nour Assoum of Lebanon. WIM Shirin lost to WFM Elena Nekrasova and WFM Maya Jalloul of New Zealand.

The seven, eight and nine round matches of the open section will be held tomorrow (Sunday). The 7th round matches will start from 12 pm (BST).

Meanwhile, the seventh, eighth and ninth round matches of the women's section will be held on (Monday) at the same time. -BSS















The Bangladesh women's chess team passed a mixed day in the Asian Nations Cup Online Chess Championship with six points out of six matches now being held online chess platform.The fourth, fifth and sixth round matches of the women's section were held today (Saturday). In the 4th round Bangladesh women's team lost to Singapore by 2.5-1.5 game points. WFM Noshin Anjum beat Rice, Lauren and WIM Ahmed Walijah split point with Liu, Yang Hazel of Singapore. WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin lost to WGM Gong, Qianyun and WIM Rani Hamid lost to Fang Kun of Singapore.In 5th round matches, Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 3-1 game points. WCM Walijah, WIM Rani Hamid and WFM Noshin won against Emily Gan, Joseph Ritika and Feng Sophia of New Zealand respectively. WIM Shirin lost to Ning, Isabelle Yixuan.While in the 6th round matches, Bangladesh split point with Lebanon by 2-2 game points. WIM Rani Hamid beat Amani Ali Khan and WFM Noshin beat Nour Assoum of Lebanon. WIM Shirin lost to WFM Elena Nekrasova and WFM Maya Jalloul of New Zealand.The seven, eight and nine round matches of the open section will be held tomorrow (Sunday). The 7th round matches will start from 12 pm (BST).Meanwhile, the seventh, eighth and ninth round matches of the women's section will be held on (Monday) at the same time. -BSS