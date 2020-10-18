Video
Govt taking necessary steps to restore pride of Shooting: Sports Minister

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Sports Reporter

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said on Saturday that the government will take all necessary steps to restore pride of Shooting. He states this while speaking as the chief guest of the inaugural programme of Sheikh Russel International Online Air Rifle Shooting Championship 2020 on Saturday.
Mr Zahid said, "Among the local sports, Shooting is one of the most potential disciplines where we may do well. It has history of success in the highest number of international events and clinched 26 gold-medals in the South Asian Games so far. It has two gold medals in Commonwealths as well. Our government has plane to restore the golden past of Shooting."
"A foreign coach will be appointed for the shooters before the Tokyo Olympic," says the State Minister.
On the day, the State Minister inaugurated the two-day international online shooting event organised by Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation (BSSF). This event was arranged in celebrating of the birthday of the younger son Sheikh Russel of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The international event is to roll from Sunday at 2:00 pm at an online platform. Shooters from seven countries, including Bhutan, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and hosts Bangladesh will compete in the 60-round Air Rifle competition.
The champion pair will receive cash prize of USD 1000 while the runner-up pair will get USD 700 and the third placing pair USD 500.


