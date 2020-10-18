Afif stars, NI-XI overthrows MU-XI by 131 runs



Afif Hossain of Nazmul XI playing a shot during the match against Mahmudullah XI in the fourth match of the BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday. photo: BCB

Earlier in the afternoon, Mahmudullah choose to field winning the toss. His pacers were right on the money but for initial powerplay overs only. Rubel Hossain showed his attribute very early to sideline two big fishes too early. Soumya Sarkar (8) was trapped to become LBW in his very 1st over while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was clean bowled scoring three in the 1st ball of Rubel's 3rd over. Sumon Khan joined the party to claim the wicket of very young Parvez Emon, who scored 19 runs during his 1st appearance in the tournament.

Losing three wickets early is the common picture for the table toppers, who are surely blessed with the best middle-order batting unit. Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur and Towhid Hridoy make the four-fold shield for NI-XI. Mushfiq, the only centurion of the tournament so far pairing with rising sensation Afif had changed the scripture of the game. They stood 147-runs' 4th wicket stand after three rapid dismissals to add 31 runs on the score card. The hero of the game was Afif, who fell two short of a century getting run out unluckily. His 108-ball innings is ornamented with 12 boundaries and one over boundary.

Mushi couldn't prolong his fifty, who was dropped at slip just after opening the account, had departed scoring 52 runs. But fireworks of Shukkur and Hridoy at death overs were the keys for NI-XI to get a healthy total. Hridoy collected 27 runs from 29 balls but the most consistent batsman in the tournament Shukkur, bat of whom smiled in all three matches, emerged as the slaughterer. Like Afif, he also remained two short fall of a cornerstone. He missed a fifty for two runs. His unbeaten 48 contains two maximums and as many as fours.

Najmu XI however, got a well defendable total of 264 runs losing eight wickets, which is the highest team total of the tournament till now. Rubel was the leading wicket taker with three hunts while his peer pacers Ebadat Hossain and Sumon Khan claimed two and one wicket correspondingly.

Hurrying at 265 runs' post, Mahmudullah XI were perplexed from the early. Their batters started to gifting wickets playing erratic shots. The wired batting display begins with Imrul Kayes, who was caught behind the wicket on the way to take an outside off stump delivery. He had gone for four. Liton Das was looking good to come out of his continuous disappointment but for 27 runs only. None of the middle order batsmen with a long batting line-up combining Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Miraz and Rokibul Hasan took responsibility to avoid a big-margin defeat.

