H’ball referee talent hunt inaugurated





Bangladesh Handball Referees Association's (BHRA) president Nurul Islam virtually inaugurated the talent hunt program as the chief guest, by the entire cooperation of BHRA.

BRHA vice president Mokbul Hossain, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA) committee's secretary Aktaruzzaman Awal and DSA member Anamul Haque Sarkar were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

A total of thirty trainees are participating in the four-day talent hunt course, conducted by Nasir Ullah Lablu and Uttam Sen Gupta.

After Jamalpur district, the talent hunt course will be held in Panchagarh, Kushtia and Dhaka districts in phases.

The referee talent hunt program will conclude Tuesday (Oct. 20) through distributing the

certificates. -BSS

















The handball referee talent hunt program inaugurated on Saturday at the newly built Jamalpur handball stadium in Jamalpur district aiming to create international standard handball referee.Bangladesh Handball Referees Association's (BHRA) president Nurul Islam virtually inaugurated the talent hunt program as the chief guest, by the entire cooperation of BHRA.BRHA vice president Mokbul Hossain, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA) committee's secretary Aktaruzzaman Awal and DSA member Anamul Haque Sarkar were also present in the inauguration ceremony.A total of thirty trainees are participating in the four-day talent hunt course, conducted by Nasir Ullah Lablu and Uttam Sen Gupta.After Jamalpur district, the talent hunt course will be held in Panchagarh, Kushtia and Dhaka districts in phases.The referee talent hunt program will conclude Tuesday (Oct. 20) through distributing thecertificates. -BSS