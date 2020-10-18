Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

H’ball referee talent hunt inaugurated

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

The handball referee talent hunt program inaugurated on Saturday at the newly built Jamalpur handball stadium in Jamalpur district aiming to create international standard handball referee.
Bangladesh Handball Referees Association's (BHRA) president Nurul Islam virtually inaugurated the talent hunt program as the chief guest, by the entire cooperation of BHRA.
BRHA vice president Mokbul Hossain, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA) committee's secretary Aktaruzzaman Awal and DSA member Anamul Haque Sarkar were also present in the inauguration ceremony.
A total of thirty trainees are participating in the four-day talent hunt course, conducted by Nasir Ullah Lablu and Uttam Sen Gupta.
After Jamalpur district, the talent hunt course will be held in Panchagarh, Kushtia and Dhaka districts in phases.
The referee talent hunt program will conclude Tuesday (Oct. 20) through distributing the
certificates.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Santos and Robinho part ways amid pressure over rape conviction
Man charged over plane death of footballer Sala
Bale return adds stardust as Mourinho targets trophies for Spurs
Tireless Mbappe sends PSG top with brace at Nimes
Ronaldo denies breaking virus protocol after Italy return
Mentor surprised at Dinesh Karthik's decision to leave the IPL captaincy
Maximum runs taken off one ball has to be taken with a pinch of salt
Mixed day for women's chess team in Asian Nations online chess


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft