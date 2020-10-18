HK budget carrier joins flights to nowhere trend





The low-cost airliner, now wholly-owned by Cathay Pacific, has been grounded for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.









A preview flight carrying around 110 passengers took off on Thursday afternoon, circled Hong Kong and returned 90 minutes later.

With the aviation industry in deep crisis, several carriers -- including in Australia, Japan and Taiwan -- have been offering short flights that start and end at the same airport to raise cash.

But the carrier described the flight as a refresher for when travel restarts in earnest.

"You can see this as a warm-up exercise for passengers to get ready for the new normal," Iris Ho, public relations officer at HK Express told AFP. -AFP HONG KONG, Oct 17: Hong Kong's budget carrier HK Express joined airlines offering "flights to nowhere" on Thursday with an inaugural journey filled with media and influencers, sparking criticism from environmentalists.The low-cost airliner, now wholly-owned by Cathay Pacific, has been grounded for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.A preview flight carrying around 110 passengers took off on Thursday afternoon, circled Hong Kong and returned 90 minutes later.With the aviation industry in deep crisis, several carriers -- including in Australia, Japan and Taiwan -- have been offering short flights that start and end at the same airport to raise cash.But the carrier described the flight as a refresher for when travel restarts in earnest."You can see this as a warm-up exercise for passengers to get ready for the new normal," Iris Ho, public relations officer at HK Express told AFP. -AFP