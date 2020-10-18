US industrial production fell by 0.6pc in Sept

WASHINGTON, Oct 17: US industrial production fell 0.6per cent in September, the weakest showing since spring and a sign that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession may be faltering just as confirmed viral infections are resurging in much of the country.

The Federal Reserve reported Friday that industrial production suffered its first decline since a 12.7per cent drop in April during the spring lockdowns of businesses that paralyzed the economy. The key category that reflects manufacturing output fell 0.3per cent. At the same time, mining output, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 5.6per cent. Production at utilities rose 1.7per cent. -Reuters







