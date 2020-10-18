Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton starts LED TV exports to Greece

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Raisa Sigma Hima is presenting a flower bouquet to Greek business partner Georgios Tziallas at the inauguration of television shipment to Greece at Walton Corporate Office board room in the capital recently.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Raisa Sigma Hima is presenting a flower bouquet to Greek business partner Georgios Tziallas at the inauguration of television shipment to Greece at Walton Corporate Office board room in the capital recently.

Country's electronic giant Walton is going to enter the Greece market with export shipment of the first consignment of LED TV adding another milestone to its market expansion in European market. 
After opening TV export to Western and Central Europe, Walton recently partnered up with one of the leading Greek retailers to initiate its export to Greece, which is the largest European economy in Balkan region.
This new market expansion will gradually take Walton to penetrate to other Eastern European market, the company officials said recently at an event titled 'Expanding Export Market To Greece' held at Walton Corporate Office's in the capital.
At the event, the first shipment of LED TV export to Greece was officially inaugurated. It was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Raisa Sigma Hima.
Walton's Greek business partner Mr. Georgios Tziallas, Walton International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain and Walton's European business head Engineer Tauseef Al Mahmud were also present.
Georgios Tziallas said, he was really happy to see Walton's all the state-of-the-art production facilities and appreciate its efforts to maintain a rigorous quality control policy.
European business head Tauseef Al Mahmud said, Greece is an important business hub for the Southeastern Europe and is a highly potential electronic market. He hoped Walton's partnership will produce great results in near future.
He said the first phase of television product shipment to Greece will start from next week on the eve of the forthcoming Black Friday and Christmas sale from this November.
Walton is exporting various 32" television models to Greece and this particular product category contributes around 35 percent of the total TV market demand of Greece. 
Mostafa Nahid Hossain Ovi said during the pandemic, Walton came     up with innovation marketing strategies which is producing excellent results. Edward Kim said, Walton is committed to adjust to local needs of individual international market, both in terms of software and hardware.
By partnering with leading European electronics companies and retailers, Walton aims to establish Bangladesh as one of the top electronic product manufacturers in global market, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HK budget carrier joins flights to nowhere trend
UK data privacy watchdog slashes BA fine as virus bites
Air Canada chief to retire in Feb
US industrial production fell by 0.6pc in Sept
New US jobless claims rise sharply to 898,000 last week
Walton starts LED TV exports to Greece
German SUV Audi Q7 launched in BD
Second BD Fintech Summit 2020 concludes


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft