Walton starts LED TV exports to Greece



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Raisa Sigma Hima is presenting a flower bouquet to Greek business partner Georgios Tziallas at the inauguration of television shipment to Greece at Walton Corporate Office board room in the capital recently.

After opening TV export to Western and Central Europe, Walton recently partnered up with one of the leading Greek retailers to initiate its export to Greece, which is the largest European economy in Balkan region.

This new market expansion will gradually take Walton to penetrate to other Eastern European market, the company officials said recently at an event titled 'Expanding Export Market To Greece' held at Walton Corporate Office's in the capital.

At the event, the first shipment of LED TV export to Greece was officially inaugurated. It was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Raisa Sigma Hima.

Walton's Greek business partner Mr. Georgios Tziallas, Walton International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain and Walton's European business head Engineer Tauseef Al Mahmud were also present.

Georgios Tziallas said, he was really happy to see Walton's all the state-of-the-art production facilities and appreciate its efforts to maintain a rigorous quality control policy.

European business head Tauseef Al Mahmud said, Greece is an important business hub for the Southeastern Europe and is a highly potential electronic market. He hoped Walton's partnership will produce great results in near future.

He said the first phase of television product shipment to Greece will start from next week on the eve of the forthcoming Black Friday and Christmas sale from this November.

Walton is exporting various 32" television models to Greece and this particular product category contributes around 35 percent of the total TV market demand of Greece.

Mostafa Nahid Hossain Ovi said during the pandemic, Walton came up with innovation marketing strategies which is producing excellent results. Edward Kim said, Walton is committed to adjust to local needs of individual international market, both in terms of software and hardware.

By partnering with leading European electronics companies and retailers, Walton aims to establish Bangladesh as one of the top electronic product manufacturers in global market, he said.















