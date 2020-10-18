

German SUV Audi Q7 launched in BD

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz, Managing Director of Audi Bangladesh Saad Nusrat Khan and Marketing Manager Sheetal Taslim were present on the virtual launching programme, says a press release.

The Audi Q7 will be available in Bangladesh at BDT 1.58 crore from Audi Bangladesh - Progress Motors Imports Limited, the authorized representative of the Audi brand in Bangladesh.

All vehicles will come with an unlimited mileage warranty of 2 years, available up to 5 years and all after sales will be provided by Audi Service located also in Tejgaon

The Audi Q7 has been the most popular Audi model for Bangladesh and it is also the best seller in its segment.

This large SUV turns technology into motion and features the new design of the Q family. Given the significance, the design changes of the Q7 are all about making a powerful statement. The Audi Q7 got an all-round update - both visually and technically.

It is bigger, better and loaded with numerous new technology and features. While redesigning the Q7, the designers brought in cues from the flagship model A8 L and Q8.In addition to its superior class leading spaciousness, the new Q7 is more dynamics, cutting edge while providing high levels of comfort.

The newly designed octagon-shaped Single frame grill gives it a powerful, robust, and very progressive look. The new Q7 comes with a 3.0 liters V6 turbo charged engine with MHEV (Mild hybrid technology).It produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The Audi Q7 is coupled with an eight-speed tiptronic and the permanent all wheel drive Quattro transmission.

The standard features also include contour ambient lighting package, Bose 3D Advanced Sound System, 20" alloy, dark tinted glass, panoramic glass sun roof and comfort key.















