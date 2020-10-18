

Second BD Fintech Summit 2020 concludes

The theme for this year's 2-day summit was "Shaping Future of Finance for People" with the objective to provide collaborative space to fintech companies to share learning, success and failure with present and aspiring fintech Companies.

The initiative also emerged to initiate policy dialogue among entrepreneurs for a right policy framework for future fintech companies to thrive sustainably and to nurture the fintech ecosystem so that Bangladesh receives the full benefit and value of Global Fintech drive and movement.

The summit consisting with Keynote Sessions, Insight Sessions and Panel Discussions with eminent international and local industry leaders.

The Summit consisting of 5 Keynote Sessions, 4 Insight Sessions, 3 Panel Discussions and 2 Case Studies with the international and local industry leaders. The summit started with the opening speech of Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Shariful Islam, Founder & Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum delivered the welcome speech at the auspicious event.

In the opening statement Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) stated that, "Financial sector is the major part of an economy and Bangladesh is doing quite well in its development process. Bangladesh is gradually developing and we are experiencing a remarkable growth."

The 5 keynote speakers of the summit are Tobias Puehse, Vice President, Product Management, Innovation & Customer Solutions, Asia Pacific, Mastercard; Carsten Hjelde, Impact Investor, Business Builder, Chairman, Acini Capital, Norway, Founder, 2X Education, Chairman, Coderstrust Global; Vijay Mani, Partner, Deloitte India; Rajeev Tummala, Director, Digital & Data Team, Markets & Securities Services Business, HSBC Singapore & Ananya Wahid Kader, Senior Operations Officer, Financial Institutions Group, IFC Asia and Pacific.

Shariful Islam, Founder, Bangladesh Fintech Forum, emphasized on post pandemic economic recovery and how fintech may play a very vital role in shaping it.

Some of the eminent panel members of the summit are: Mamun Rashid, Managing Partner, PwC Bangladesh; Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director, Bank Asia Limited; Selim R.F Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank Limited; Rahel Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, Prime Bank Limited; Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO, The City Bank Limited; Ifty Islam, Group Chairman, Asian Tiger Capital Partners; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder, SBK Tech Ventures; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard; Tanvir A. Mishuk, Managing Director, Nagad; Mohammad Rashed, Convener, Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh (DFFB); Sajid Amit, Associate Professor & Director, EMBA Program, ULAB; Sajid Rahman, CEO, Telenor Health; Anir Chowdhury, Country Lead - Digital, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF); Mominul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, IPDC Finance Limited; Rubayat Saleheen, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications, Guardian Life Insurance Limited; Yeasin Arafat, Head of Digital Channel, Guardian Life Insurance Limited & Tarique A Bhuiyan, Chairman & Chief Technology Adviser, Hashkloud Pty Limited.















