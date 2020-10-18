V20 smartphone now available at Vivo outlets





Vivo added the revolutionary "Eye Autofocus" technology for the first time in this flagship, which technology can track and focus on moving objects too for clearer selfies, says a press release.

Besides that, Vivo V20 also has some great technologies including AG glass, dual video camera. The smartphone has a 44MP selfie camera - the largest selfie camera ever. The phone will be available for 32,990 Tk in two fashionable colors - midnight jazz and sunset melody.

Three cameras have been added to the back of the Vivo V20 with a 4,000 mAh battery.

The amazing 64MP Main Rear Camera, 8MP Multi-Function Camera (Super Wide Angle/Bokeh/Super Macro), and 2MP Mono Camera setup delivers ultra-clear and high definition photography experience.

The device has an industry-leading 44MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus feature. Due its super wide angle and super night mode Vivo V20 can deliver high definition quality and clarity in every shot.

V20 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor, delivers smooth performance for applications and games with vast 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It also has a 6.44-inch display with AG glass technology.

















