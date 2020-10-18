Video
Huawei launches intelligent connectivity solutions

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Huawei Investment Review Board Executive Director and Chairman David Wang delivering the keynote speech at the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing recently.

Huawei Investment Review Board Executive Director and Chairman David Wang delivering the keynote speech at the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing recently.

The UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing recently with the theme 'Intelligent Connectivity, New Value Together,' and discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the connectivity industry in the intelligent era.
Huawei Investment Review Board Executive Director and Chairman David Wang delivered a keynote speech titled 'Building intelligent connectivity for an intelligent world.'
Wang also launched Huawei's all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for home and enterprise scenarios. Through these scenarios, home broadband will enter the experience economy era, and the digital transformation of industries will be accelerated.
The connectivity industry is seeing five exciting changes
As the world move towards the intelligent era, individuals, homes, and enterprises are placing higher requirements on connectivity than ever before, and new technologies, such as cloud and AI, are quickly integrating with connectivity. This is leading the connectivity industry to experience five exciting changes:
From IoT and intelligent IoT to connect Intelligent Twins, from office to office + production, from the best effort to differentiated deterministic services, from Mbps to Gbps via any medium, from manual O&M to hyper-automation
These five changes are placing new requirements on connectivity. To meet these requirements and realize greater productivity, connectivity must be upgraded to the next level.
The first requirement is ubiquitous gigabit, the second requirement is deterministic experience and the third requirement is hyper-automation.
During the event, David Wang launched Huawei's all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions, including intelligent distributed access solutions for homes, as well as intelligent campus networks, intelligent premium private lines, and intelligent cloud network solutions for enterprises.
 "Through continuous investment in 5G, Optical Network, and IPv6 Enhanced innovation, we launched our all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions that will make ultra-broadband networks greener and more efficient, and create a more intelligent world," said David Wang.
UBBF is a global flagship event for the ICT industry. At this year's event, guests from China Mobile, FTTH Council Europe, TechUK, Ernst & Young Advisory Limited, IPv6 Forum, SAMENA Telecommunications Council, and Omdia delivered speeches.


