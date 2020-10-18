Video
Evaly signs business deal with Wholesale Club

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Evaly, has signed an agreement with another well-reputed name Wholesale Club to present its customers with an extensive range of products to enhance theirlifestyles.
This effort follows the wonder startup's continuous endeavor to serve its customers with top-quality branded products in the best possible way, says a press release.  
This collaboration will enable the customers to enjoy the timely and hassle-free delivery of their desired Whosale Club products to their doorsteps by ordering through Evaly.
The customers will have access to over 35,000 products - world-class electronics, furniture, crockeries, and other homewares - to add more value to their lifestyle.
Wholesale Club is the first and the only hypermarket in the country where customers can avail of almost all kinds of products of their needs under one roof.
With the vision to open a competitive business environment to exhibit local and international products so that shoppers can choose the best option according to their taste and affordability.
With a huge outlet spacing 1,50,000 sq ft area at Jamuna Future Park, the shop has been the first choice for the customer since its inception on October 15, 2019, following its dedication to providing the customers experience in every single moment.
Evaly is the fastest-growing e-commerce platform of Bangladesh, with over 40 lakh registered customers and 20,000 supplier brands. It is claimed to be the 'unicorn' startup in Bangladesh with tremendous prospects awaiting ahead.
Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin and, Jamuna Group Director S M Abdul Wadud signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.




Among others, Md Abdul Matin Tarek, Manager, Marketing and Communication, Wholesale Club; Md Lokman Hossain, General Manager, Wholesale Club; and Zahedul Islam Himoy, Business Development Manager, Evaly graced the ceremony with their presence.


