Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s economy to pick up pace in Q3: AFP poll

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BEIJING, Oct 17: China's economic recovery gathered pace in the third quarter, according to an AFP poll of analysts, with consumer spending gradually picking up as coronavirus fears eased, helping a wider rebound spurred by investment and exports.
Growth in July-September is expected to come in at 5.2 per cent when official data is released Monday, bringing the world's second-largest economy closer to last year's 6.1 per cent annual expansion, even as countries around the world struggle to contain the deadly pandemic.
With the virus now largely under control in China, most social distancing measures have been removed -- and consumers have streamed back into restaurants and malls, hopped on flights and trains for domestic holidays and packed tourist districts.
AFP's survey, involving analysts from 13 institutions, also forecast full-year growth of 2.3 per cent, slightly above the International Monetary Fund's forecast, which tagged China as the only major economy likely to expand this year.
"China's stimulus has differed from that of much of the region with its focus on the industrial sector and construction, rather than for small and medium-sized enterprises or direct payments to the unemployed," said Moody's Analytics economist Xu Xiaochun.
"Thus, China's rapid recovery is led by goods-producing industries and export shipments."
Nathan Chow of DBS Bank added that the biggest boost came from investments, especially those driven by the government, while overseas demand has also improved.
While consumer spending has lagged behind, it is catching up "at least among middle- and upper-income households", and retail sales are nearing their levels of late 2019, Xu said.
But economists maintained that growth will be modest and driven mostly by production rather than services, adding that lingering uncertainty has led to an increase in savings.
HSBC analysts added in a recent report that China's recovery has been "highly uneven", stressing a rebound in the private sector will be "essential for a sustainable economic recovery".
Economists warned, however, that a sharp rebound is unlikely for Chinese consumer demand given the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus, while global tensions are also weighing on the external market.
Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said analysts are still "waiting for signs of a more significant improvement in employment, which will underpin consumption".
Consumers will remain wary about buying large amounts of goods and services during economic uncertainty, while "the external market is not likely to help the Chinese economy either", said Raphie Hayat, senior economist at Rabobank.
"China's tensions with several countries are increasing, while some of its trading partners are experiencing second wave outbreaks of the virus."
This could boost certain exports such as protective equipment and electronics but the effect will "likely be more than offset by generally weaker external demand", he added.




Wu said the pace of recovery is likely to slow in the last three months of the year, as credit to real estate and infrastructure investment decelerates.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HK budget carrier joins flights to nowhere trend
UK data privacy watchdog slashes BA fine as virus bites
Air Canada chief to retire in Feb
US industrial production fell by 0.6pc in Sept
New US jobless claims rise sharply to 898,000 last week
Walton starts LED TV exports to Greece
German SUV Audi Q7 launched in BD
Second BD Fintech Summit 2020 concludes


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft