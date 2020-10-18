Video
LafargeHolcim posts 31 per cent profit growth in Q3 '20

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh posted resilient performance in Q3 (July-September) 2020 with 31 per cent growth in operating profit amid raging Covid-19 pandemic.
During the period it had improvement in Operating Profit (EBIT) Margin by 500 basis points, compared to the same quarter of previous year, supported by strong cost management and efficiency actions.
It had also strong recovery in volumes with 3 per cent net sales growth and improvement in operating cash flow generation by 32 per cent to Tk 3,135 million with a strong balance sheet, according to a company press release.
 "We are very proud of the resilience, agility and great team work of our employees and the strong cooperation with our customers and suppliers.
"Our efforts on HEALTH, COST and CASH have ensured that we stay focused during the crisis, while our fast progress on digital helped us being effective in the marketplace" the press release quoted LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Country Representative and CEO Rajesh Kumar Surana as saying on the commercial feat.
In a challenging market environment, Net Sales during the quarter increased by 3 per cent to Tk 3,655 million compared to Tk 3,558 million for the same quarter last year supported by sales and marketing initiatives.
Profit After Tax for the quarter registered an improvement of 71 per cent to Tk 654 million against Tk 381 million during the previous year's quarter on the back of internal efficiencies.
The Company's cost management and operational efficiency programmes have maintained their strong momentum.
During the quarter, enhanced focus on supply chain management, contract negotiations, and improved production efficiencies have helped in partially addressing the impact of softer volume growth.
Fixed cost and Selling, General and Administrative expenses were also significantly lower during this quarter on a year-on-year basis.
With its strong balance sheet, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is well positioned to take advantage from the expected uptick in demand.
Despite the uncertainty and disruptions surrounding COVID-19, the Company believes that Bangladesh with its strong record of growth and sound economic policies will rebound on its growth trajectory.
The recent initiatives by the Government coupled with improvements in inward remittances will help resurgence of rural demand. Additionally, Government impetus on infrastructure will play a strong role in driving cement demand.


