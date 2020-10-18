Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Crystal clear Brexit deal with EU needed: ECB chief

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Oct 17:  European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the high stakes for the post-Brexit economy make it likely Britain and the European Union eventually will reach a deal on the breakup.
"When we do the calculation of how badly the UK on the one hand, (and) the European Union, on the other hand would be hurt by a no-deal situation, it's crystal clear that there has to be a deal," Lagarde said during a debate on the global economy during the virtual IMF annual meetings.
She said she is optimistic about the chances even if the final deal might be inked "three minutes before midnight."
But the central bank chief cautioned that there are "very sizable egos" involved and remaining differences over sectoral issues.




The statements come as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens to halt negotiations, while EU leaders were meeting in Brussels on Thursday and called on London to make the "necessary moves" to make an agreement possible on the post-Brexit relationship.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HK budget carrier joins flights to nowhere trend
UK data privacy watchdog slashes BA fine as virus bites
Air Canada chief to retire in Feb
US industrial production fell by 0.6pc in Sept
New US jobless claims rise sharply to 898,000 last week
Walton starts LED TV exports to Greece
German SUV Audi Q7 launched in BD
Second BD Fintech Summit 2020 concludes


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft