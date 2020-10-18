Video
Potato Sells At Tk 50 Per Kg

Rice prices continue to hit low income group of people

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Potato continues to sell at exorbitant high prices retailing at Tk 50 and above despite the Department of Agricultural Marketing set up the price at Tk 30 per kg.
It sells at Tk 50 and above in city markets at the moment hard hitting the low income group of people.
Vendors in city market said they can't sell at lower price since they were to buy at higher price from whole sellers controlling the supply.
 Meanwhile, rice also continues to sell at higher price at different price range despite the government set up maximum price at mill gates in a bid to bring down the price. Millers who are also local leaders and Member of Parliament in many cases are reportedly controlling the stock and supply.
The BR-28 variety sold for Tk 54-55 a kg in the capital on Friday. Miniket rice sold for Tk 56-58 a kg and the fine variety sold for Tk 60-65 a kg. Najirshail rice retailed at Tk 60-65 a kg and the coarse variety sold for Tk 44-48 a kg on Friday.
Meanwhile prices of vegetables continue to surge on the city's kitchen markets over the week-end and most items were retailing at between Tk 60 and Tk 70 per kg on Friday.
Prices are only rising up without significant downward trend and traders blame supply shortage in the wake of repeated floods and rains.  It has damaged plantations in many parts of the country, they said adding prices may come down once the winter vegetables will arrive in market.
The prices of most vegetables increased by Tk 10 to 20 a kg over the week-end in the city markets. Aubergine sold for Tk 80 -120 a kg, papaya for Tk 35 to 40 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk 60 -70 a kg, okra for Tk 50- 60 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 60-80 apiece.
 Green chills sold at Tk 180 -200 a kg on Friday.  The prices of onion also remained high at Tk 80-90 a kg. Imported variety sold for Tk 80-85 a kg on Friday. The prices of garlic remained unchanged selling at  Tk 90-100 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 100-120 a kg.
The imported variety of ginger sold for Tk 200-220 a kg and the local variety retailed at Tk 150-180 a kg on Friday. Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 90-95 a litre. One litre bottled soya bean oil sold for Tk 108-110 while five litres of packaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 490-500 on the day.
The prices of red lentil continued to be on high side selling at Tk 125 a kg. Prices of other varieties slightly varied between Tk 90-95 a kg, lower grade at Tk 65-70 a kg. Broiler chicken sold for Tk 115-120 a kg in the capital on Friday. Locally bred hens sold for Tk 450-500 a kg.
Beef sold for Tk 525-550 a kg  and mutton sold for Tk 800-900 a kg in the capital on Friday. The price of eggs remained high with four pieces selling for Tk 36-38. The prices of fish remained unchanged over the week.
Salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg while sugar retailed at Tk 60-65 a kg. Locally produced sugar retailed at Tk 70 a kg.


