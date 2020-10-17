15 more die of virus, 1,527 new cases in 24 hours





With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 5,623

and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 386,086, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 13,577 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 106 labs across the country. With this, 21,40,129 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.25 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.04 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,509 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 300,738 with a 77.89 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Friday, 13 were men and two were women. Moreover, 12 of them were in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur.

All of them died in different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,327 of the total deceased were men, and 1,296 were women.

So far, 2,875 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,129 in Chattogram, 360 in Rajshahi, 454 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 239 in Sylhet, 255 in Rangpur and 118 in Mymensingh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is approaching near 39 million globally, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Coronavirus cases reached 38,833,032 globally as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the death counts reached 1,097,228.

More than 26.8 million people recovered from the virus infection, the JHU tally shows.

Besides, the United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic, with more than eight million infections and 217,754 deaths.

India's tally reached 7,307,097 and death toll 111,266, as 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths were reported.

























