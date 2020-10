Biden vows to repeal ‘Muslim ban’ imposed by Trump

In a video message to Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organisation, on Thursday, Biden also promised to push lawmakers for legislation to fight the growing spike in hate crimes in the US.

WASHINGTON, Oct 16: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to include Muslim Americans in every social and political aspect in his administration as well as repeal President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban" if voted to power.In a video message to Muslim Advocates, a civil rights organisation, on Thursday, Biden also promised to push lawmakers for legislation to fight the growing spike in hate crimes in the US."As president, I'll work with you to rip the poison of hate from our society to honour your contributions and seek your ideas. Myadministration will look like America, with Muslim Americans serving at every level," he said. "On day one, I'll end Trump's unconstitutional Muslim ban. I'll push Congress to pass hate crimes legislation. I'll implement the national strategy I've laid out since March to beat Covid. I'll end the deadly inequities in health care, education, and opportunity that this crisis has amplified. And together, we'll rebuild the criminal justice system focused on redemption, not retribution," Biden added.President Trump has imposed a controversial travel ban, often referred to by critics as a "Muslim ban", on several Muslim majority countries, including Iran and Syria, through a series of executive orders. In February, the travel ban was expanded to include six additional countries, including Nigeria. -PTI