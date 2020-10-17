Number of rape victims doubles in two years





Against this background on October 12 the government enacted a law allowing capital punishment for rapes.

According to the data of Ain O Salish Kendro, the number of rapes in the country has almost doubled in 2019-2020 as compared to 2016-2017.

Many sociologists, psychologists, academics and UN high officials, however, don't think that only capital punishment can prevent crimes like rapes.

The government and members of law enforcement agencies must be proactive in implementing the law. Otherwise, the law will not be as effective as it was thought to be, they said.

Elina Khan, eminent human rights activist said the implementation of law is most important but mass resistance along with the law is what is required to stop such heinous crimes.

Besides, the government should impose a total ban on all pornographic sites and ensure digital security, she said.

As per the data of Ain O Salish Kendro, in 2016, there were 624 incidents of rape across the country, in 2016 there were 617, in 2016 there were 632, in 2019 there were 1413 and till September 2020 there were 975 incidents of rapes.

In other words, in 2019 and 2020, on an average, four women were raped every day while in 2016, 2017 and 2018 this number was two.

Analyzing the data from January to September this year it was seen that the surge in rapes began in April.

The number of rape cases in March this year was the lowest in the year. There were six rapes in this month. Since then, the number of rapes has increased.

The number of rape cases rose to 94 just the next month of May.

In June, the number of rapes was 18. The rise in rapes continued in July and August. The number of rapes in July and August was 140 and 146 respectively.

As many as 1413 people were raped in 2019, seven were killed after rapes and 10 took their own lives after they were raped.

Mostly children between the six and 18 years were the victims of rape. Of the 1,412 rape victims in the whole year, about 582 were under 18 years of age.

In 2020, from January to September, out of 975 rape victims, 399 were under 18.

Sheepa Hafiza, former Executive Director of Ain O Salish Kendro, said as the girls under 18 are highly emotional and unable to deal any issue rationally they become victims of rapes. "They are guided by their emotion and vulnerable and therefore the abusers target them, "she said.



















Despite countrywide protests, rapes and other forms of violence against women and children continue to increase.Against this background on October 12 the government enacted a law allowing capital punishment for rapes.According to the data of Ain O Salish Kendro, the number of rapes in the country has almost doubled in 2019-2020 as compared to 2016-2017.Many sociologists, psychologists, academics and UN high officials, however, don't think that only capital punishment can prevent crimes like rapes.The government and members of law enforcement agencies must be proactive in implementing the law. Otherwise, the law will not be as effective as it was thought to be, they said.Elina Khan, eminent human rights activist said the implementation of law is most important but mass resistance along with the law is what is required to stop such heinous crimes.Besides, the government should impose a total ban on all pornographic sites and ensure digital security, she said.As per the data of Ain O Salish Kendro, in 2016, there were 624 incidents of rape across the country, in 2016 there were 617, in 2016 there were 632, in 2019 there were 1413 and till September 2020 there were 975 incidents of rapes.In other words, in 2019 and 2020, on an average, four women were raped every day while in 2016, 2017 and 2018 this number was two.Analyzing the data from January to September this year it was seen that the surge in rapes began in April.The number of rape cases in March this year was the lowest in the year. There were six rapes in this month. Since then, the number of rapes has increased.The number of rape cases rose to 94 just the next month of May.In June, the number of rapes was 18. The rise in rapes continued in July and August. The number of rapes in July and August was 140 and 146 respectively.As many as 1413 people were raped in 2019, seven were killed after rapes and 10 took their own lives after they were raped.Mostly children between the six and 18 years were the victims of rape. Of the 1,412 rape victims in the whole year, about 582 were under 18 years of age.In 2020, from January to September, out of 975 rape victims, 399 were under 18.Sheepa Hafiza, former Executive Director of Ain O Salish Kendro, said as the girls under 18 are highly emotional and unable to deal any issue rationally they become victims of rapes. "They are guided by their emotion and vulnerable and therefore the abusers target them, "she said.