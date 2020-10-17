Video
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:32 PM
Front Page

New rules for Dubai visit from 5 countries including BD

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Oct 16: Airlines and travel agents have been asked to implement new procedures for visit/ tourist visa holders flying into Dubai from five countries including Bangladesh.
The instruction was given on Thursday after hundreds of passengers stranded at Dubai International Airport since Tuesday were flown back to their countries.
Airlines and travel agents said per the latest instructions from the authorities, visit and tourist visa holders from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh must hold a valid round trip ticket for entry into Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Travellers not complying with the regulations will be sent back to the same destination where they came from on the expenses of the airlines concerned, the airlines were informed. Following this, Indian airlines such as Air India Express and IndiGo issued travel updates for Indian passengers travelling to Dubai on tourist/ visit visas or planning to obtain "visa on arrival" here.
While Air India Express stated that all tourist/visit visa holders to Dubai must hold a valid return ticket to be accepted for travel, IndiGo said such passengers will be denied entry and shall be deported at their own cost and expenses in the absence of a valid return ticket. Travel agents said they have also been informed by that these passengers should have a minimum of Dh2,000 with them. However, the airlines had not made any announcement about this till the time of publishing this report.
Hundreds of Indians, Pakistanis deported
Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani missions in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News that hundreds of passengers from their countries, who were denied entry for non-compliance of regulations for visit/tourist visa holders, were flown back home while a few dozens were cleared for entry.
"Out of 561 stranded Pakistani passengers, the consulate managed the entry of 23 passengers into the UAE. Of the remaining, 386 have been sent back and 152 are still at the airport. Their repatriation is being arranged on various flights by tonight," a spokesperson from the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai told Gulf News.
"We are with them at the airport and food is being provided. Our Consul General had meetings with UAE Foreign Office and DG Immigration as well," he added.   -GULF NEWS


