College student gang-raped in Gazipur, housewives in Jashore, Chandpur





The duo have been identified as Ananda and Rana. However, two others, including the main accused and friend of the rape survivor, are still on the run.

The alleged crime happened on Thursday afternoon when the college student had gone to meet her friend Naim in Shimultoli.

However, Naim and his three other friends took turns to rape her, the woman's family members told police. The four had also tortured her brutally when she resisted the crime before dumping her at a local auto-rickshaw terminal.

The woman was spotted by locals, who rushed her to a hospital at 11 pm on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Md Jakir Hasan said that sleuths from the Detective Branch arrested the two from Gazipur and Mymensingh, respectively, within 24 hours of the crime.

"Efforts are on to nab the other accused, including Naim. Hopefully, all the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice," the DC said.

Meanwhile, police arrested a rapist in connection with the gang-rape of a housewife in Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila on Thursday night.

The arrestee was identified as Rofi Mia (25), said Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police Station.

Quoting the victim's husband, OC Mesbah said Rofi called his wife on her mobile phone and asked her to come out from the house around 8:00pm.

Once she went out, Rofi forced her into a nearby field where he along with Rahul Hosen (22), Saddam Hosen (20) and Sohan Hosen (23) gang raped her, the OC said quoting the victim's husband.

Police arrested Rofi in a drive last night while the other accused are on the run. The victim was sent to Jashore General Hospital for medical tests.

A case was filed with Jhikargacha police station in this connection, informed the OC.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Friday arrested two men as they along with their accomplices allegedly gang raped a housewife in Rudragao village of Faridganj in Chandpur.

The arrestees were identified as Jahirul Islam, 30, Abdur Rahman Rajib, 27.

The victim filed a written complaint with Rab-11 in this regard on October 14, said Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj Police Station Md Shaheed Hossain.

The miscreants picked up the victim on July 9 while she was alone in her home, he said. They raped the victim and recorded video footage of the vile act.

Since then, the rapists were demanding money from the victim threatening to spread the video on the internet. The victim was sent to hospital for medical tests, OC said.

Meanwhile, widespread protests and demonstration have been underway for the past few days across the country against rising cases of sexual violence against women.

Around 400 demonstrators have started their long-march programme from Dhaka to Noakhali's Begumganj upazila in protest against the growing cases of rapes, sexual harassment and violence against women in recent times.

In fact, the protests have erupted across the country since the beginning of October, following the recent cases of gang rapes in Sylhet's MC College and in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.

In the wake of widespread protests, the President has promulgated an ordinance allowing death penalty as the highest punishment for the crime instead of life imprisonment.

The ordinance was issued following waves of anti-rape demonstrations across Bangladesh after a video footage of five men raping a housewife, stripping her naked and filming the crime in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila, went viral on social media. -Agencies























Two men have been arrested in connection with the brutal torture and gang rape of a college student in the Shimultoli area of Gazipur, police said on Friday.The duo have been identified as Ananda and Rana. However, two others, including the main accused and friend of the rape survivor, are still on the run.The alleged crime happened on Thursday afternoon when the college student had gone to meet her friend Naim in Shimultoli.However, Naim and his three other friends took turns to rape her, the woman's family members told police. The four had also tortured her brutally when she resisted the crime before dumping her at a local auto-rickshaw terminal.The woman was spotted by locals, who rushed her to a hospital at 11 pm on Thursday.Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Md Jakir Hasan said that sleuths from the Detective Branch arrested the two from Gazipur and Mymensingh, respectively, within 24 hours of the crime."Efforts are on to nab the other accused, including Naim. Hopefully, all the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice," the DC said.Meanwhile, police arrested a rapist in connection with the gang-rape of a housewife in Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila on Thursday night.The arrestee was identified as Rofi Mia (25), said Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police Station.Quoting the victim's husband, OC Mesbah said Rofi called his wife on her mobile phone and asked her to come out from the house around 8:00pm.Once she went out, Rofi forced her into a nearby field where he along with Rahul Hosen (22), Saddam Hosen (20) and Sohan Hosen (23) gang raped her, the OC said quoting the victim's husband.Police arrested Rofi in a drive last night while the other accused are on the run. The victim was sent to Jashore General Hospital for medical tests.A case was filed with Jhikargacha police station in this connection, informed the OC.Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Friday arrested two men as they along with their accomplices allegedly gang raped a housewife in Rudragao village of Faridganj in Chandpur.The arrestees were identified as Jahirul Islam, 30, Abdur Rahman Rajib, 27.The victim filed a written complaint with Rab-11 in this regard on October 14, said Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj Police Station Md Shaheed Hossain.The miscreants picked up the victim on July 9 while she was alone in her home, he said. They raped the victim and recorded video footage of the vile act.Since then, the rapists were demanding money from the victim threatening to spread the video on the internet. The victim was sent to hospital for medical tests, OC said.Meanwhile, widespread protests and demonstration have been underway for the past few days across the country against rising cases of sexual violence against women.Around 400 demonstrators have started their long-march programme from Dhaka to Noakhali's Begumganj upazila in protest against the growing cases of rapes, sexual harassment and violence against women in recent times.In fact, the protests have erupted across the country since the beginning of October, following the recent cases of gang rapes in Sylhet's MC College and in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.In the wake of widespread protests, the President has promulgated an ordinance allowing death penalty as the highest punishment for the crime instead of life imprisonment.The ordinance was issued following waves of anti-rape demonstrations across Bangladesh after a video footage of five men raping a housewife, stripping her naked and filming the crime in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila, went viral on social media. -Agencies