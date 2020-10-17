Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Police to hold rallies against rape today

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Bangladesh Police will hold rallies across the country today (Saturday) in an attempt to create public awareness against rape and violence against women.
The rallies will be held at 10:00am simultaneously at 6912 police beats by maintaining health safety rules and social distancing, said a press release sent by Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general of Police Headquarters.
Public representatives, teachers, imams of mosques and people from all walks will participate in
the programmes, it added.
The participants will urge public to come forward to resist rape and violence against women.
Leaflets will be distributed to raise awareness and the programmes of each police beat will be broadcast live on Facebook.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
UNHCR’s Rohingya fund half a billion dollars short
15 more die of virus, 1,527 new cases in 24 hours
11m girls won’t return to school after Covid-19
Biden vows to repeal ‘Muslim ban’ imposed by Trump
Number of rape victims doubles in two years
New rules for Dubai visit from 5 countries including BD
Bangladesh climbs 13 places on Global Hunger Index


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft