Police to hold rallies against rape today

Bangladesh Police will hold rallies across the country today (Saturday) in an attempt to create public awareness against rape and violence against women.

The rallies will be held at 10:00am simultaneously at 6912 police beats by maintaining health safety rules and social distancing, said a press release sent by Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general of Police Headquarters.

Public representatives, teachers, imams of mosques and people from all walks will participate in

the programmes, it added.

The participants will urge public to come forward to resist rape and violence against women.

Leaflets will be distributed to raise awareness and the programmes of each police beat will be broadcast live on Facebook. -Agencies











