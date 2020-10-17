Video
Anti-rape long march from Dhaka to Noakhali starts

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
DU Correspondent

Student organisations started a "long march" from in front of the National Museum in the capital on Friday to Noakhali under the banner of "Bangladesh Against Rape and Impunity" to raise public awareness about rape and violence against women. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Student organisations started a "long march" from in front of the National Museum in the capital on Friday to Noakhali under the banner of "Bangladesh Against Rape and Impunity" to raise public awareness about rape and violence against women. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An anti-rape platform staged a 'long march' from Dhaka to Noakhali with the aim of raising mass cultural awareness of rape and sexual violence against women across the country.
Left-leaning student organizations staged the march under the banner of 'Bangladesh Against Rape and Impunity'.
The long march started from Dhaka to Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila protesting the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women across the country in recent times and the culture of impunity.
The march began from Shahbag around 10:30am.
The protesters including left-leaning parties, students, youths and rights activists, started their long march under the banner of 'Dhorshon O Bicharhinotar Biruddhe Bangladesh' (Bangladesh Against Rape and Impunity) to press home their nine-point demand.
They marched towards Noakhali shouting anti-rape slogans.
Former General Secretary of Bangladesh Students' Union Liton Nandi said, "This march is a part of our protest against rape and injustice."
"Around 450 activists took part in the programme. Firstly, seven buses departed from Gulistan. Later another five buses would join the protest from Narayanganj," Sadikul Islam Sadik, Vice President of Socialist Students' Front's Dhaka University wing, said.
The protesters on their way to Noakhali held a rally at Sonargaon of Narayanganj on Saturday.
Their demands include ensuring exemplary punishment of the perpetrators involved in rape and violence against women, resignation of the Home Minister and an end to repression of women.
Protests against rape and violence against women erupted across the country since the beginning of October, following the recent incidents of gang rape in Sylhet's MC College and in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila.
In the wake of widespread protests against the growing incidents of rape, the President promulgated an ordinance allowing death penalty as the highest punishment for the crime instead of life imprisonment.
The ordinance was issued following waves of anti-rape demonstrations across Bangladesh after a video footage of five men gang-raping a housewife, stripping her naked and filming the video of the incident in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila, went viral on social media.
Nasir Uddin Prince, General Secretary of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Socialist Students Front), said the platform would press home its nine-point charter of demand in the course of the long march to form a consensus against rape and sexual violence.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Police will organize rallies against rape and repression on women in 6,912 beat policing areas across the country on Saturday in view of creating public awareness.
Md Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (media) of Police Headquarters, informed this to media on Friday. He said the rally would begin around 10am maintaining social distancing.
A significant number of women, public representatives, teachers, imams of mosques and people from different strata in the respective beat area will attend the rally.
They will carry posters, leaflets and placards and urged the country people to come forward against rape and repression on women.
Police are working with professionalism in every incident of rape and violence against women and children, Sohel Rana said.


