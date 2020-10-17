Video
Midterm polls only way to quell current movement: Zafrullah

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Stating that the government will not be able to quell the current movement against repression on women by making death penalty as the punishment for rape, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday said a mid-term election is the only way to get rid of the social diseases.
"The continued movement won't be stopped by incorporating a provision of the death penalty (for rapists) and by weird statements (by ministers). I would like to say the only treatment for this disease is democracy, a credible election and people's empowerment," he said. Speaking at a human-chain programme, Dr Zafrullah, said, "Let's continue the movement uniting people until a midterm election is held and democracy is restored."
Jatiyatabadi Sangrami Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the rape of women and children and violence against them.   -UNB



