

Suzana Sumi Baking and Culinary Expert



Palm Smoothie



Ingredients:



* Thick palm juice - 1/2cup

* A few red grapes,

* Liquid milk-1/2 cup

* Sugar --2 tbsp

* A little pepper powder

* Salt to taste

* A little ice cubes

* A few mint leaves



Method:

Recipe

Mix all the ingredients together and blend well. Serve with ice cubes in a glass. With this fresh smoothie.









Palm Ball Dessert



Ingredients:



* Palm - ½ cup

* Liquid milk- 1cup

* Powdered milk- 1cup

* Ghee- 1 tbsp

* Sugar- 1cup

* Cornflower- 1tbsp



Recipe



1) Stir in powdered milk, liquid milk, palm juice, ghee, sugar and cornflower in the oven.











2) When it becomes thick and sticky, pour it on the plate by hand, leave it in the fridge for 10 minutes and arrange it on the plate with the desired shape.



