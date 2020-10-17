Video
Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Suzana Sumi Baking and Culinary Expert

Suzana Sumi Baking and Culinary Expert



Palm Smoothie

Ingredients:

*    Thick palm juice - 1/2cup
*    A few red grapes,
*    Liquid milk-1/2 cup
*    Sugar --2 tbsp
*    A little pepper powder
*    Salt to taste
*    A little ice cubes
*    A few mint leaves

Method:
Mix all the ingredients together and blend well. Serve with ice cubes in a glass. With this fresh smoothie.




Palm Ball Dessert

Ingredients:

*    Palm - ½ cup
*    Liquid milk- 1cup
*    Powdered milk- 1cup
*    Ghee- 1 tbsp
*    Sugar- 1cup
*    Cornflower- 1tbsp

Method:

1) Stir in powdered milk, liquid milk, palm juice, ghee, sugar and cornflower in the oven.





2) When it becomes thick and sticky, pour it on the plate by hand, leave it in the fridge for 10 minutes and arrange it on the plate with the desired shape.

3) Once all the messages are made, leave it in the fridge for half an hour and set it, then serve a very interesting different dessert ball !!


