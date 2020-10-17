

Puja celebration offer at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is celebrating diversity by extending its buffet dinner at the hotel's multi-cuisine BAHAR restaurant with special puja bhoj arrangements.The section will offer a host of scrumptious cuisines featuring cross-border culinary cultures surrounding Sharodiya Utshab in Bangladesh and West Bengal, such as Khashir Kosha Mangsho, Paneer AamraKasundi, Ghugni, Begun Bahar, Mutton Dum Biryani, BasantiPolau, Mug Dal Bhuna Khichuri, Luchi, Dal Puri along with Kala Jam, MistiDoi, MotichurLaddu, MawaChomChom, Gurerpayesh, Narkeler Naru Murir Mua, Chirar Mua ,Sandesh, GajarKaHalwa, Rosh Golla , and whatnot.Guests may enjoy this buffet dinner at a promotional price of BDT 4,999net per person, with an additional benefit of buy one get one free on the published buffet price open for all diners - offer for Oct 23 -26, 2020. Interested guests may call +8801704112646 to know more about the offer or to book their experience.