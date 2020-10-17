

Bridal Fest 2020 Season 2 held

On Wednesday last, the second event was organized by MB Associates at the Fancy Beauty Institute and Technology at Elephant Road in the capital. The main attraction was the popular film actress Mahiya Mahi's wedding makeover.

After the verification and selection among many contestants through the registration process, 20 brides and 20 makeup artists participated in the programme. Renowned choreographer and stylist Rakib Babu was in styling and choreography. Expressing her feelings as a bride, Mahiya Mahi said, "It's a great and unique event, to be a part of an event is great. I wish its good luck for the next seasons."

On behalf of the organizers, Masud Khan and Babul Akhter said, "We have tried to organize a beautiful event in a limited scale. Season One and Two is done now. The season three will be held at the last week of this month."



























