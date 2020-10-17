Video
Sharodio Utsob @ Dhaka Regency

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

'Durga Puja' is approaching on the door! Therefore, the biggest religious festival of the followers of Hindu religion, in accordance with all kinds of safety measures, Dhaka Regency is going to celebrate this festival with "Puja Special Buffet Dinner'' at the hotel's Popular outlet Grandiose Restaurant on October 26 and October 27.
Guests may enjoy this special buffet dinner at a promotional price of BDT. 2,999 Nett per person, with an additional benefit of dine two at the price of one. The offer is available from October 22 to October 27, 18:30-23:00 each evening. During this festival weekend there is also a Family Weekend Stay package including lunch, breakfast with buffet dinner for two Adults only price of BDT 11,111. To join this celebration, guests may call +8801713332661 (Restaurant), +8801713332611 (Room) to learn more about the offer or book their experience.


