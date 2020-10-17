

T-shirt a symbol of youth



Sixteen to seventy; Regardless of age, everyone of all ages wants to be fashionable in T-shirts. This garment without gender discrimination is everyone's favorite. Round neck or V-neck, all kinds of T-shirts are arranged by the fashion houses in all the months of the year. Not only in outlets of fashion houses, online shops also bring various T-shirts considering the needs of young people.



But the color of the T-shirt is very important. We all know that dark colors absorb heat and are heavy. Although colorful T-shirts are everyone's choice regardless of gender. But the lighter the color in hot weather, the more comfort can be found. To say light is not just white. However, it is better to avoid clothes that are close to black or blackish. You can wear off-white, green, light green, light blue, purple. In the case of pants, it is better to avoid these colors as there is more dust on the outside. Instead you can choose dark, gray, light gray, off-white, brown or biscuit colors. You can wear a t-shirt of another color to match the shirt.



T-shirt is the most comfortable clothing in summer. It is a huge hit dress for college-university students. It is also very popular as a casual outfit. In the case of colors you can choose white, blue, ash, dark blue, green, maroon, pressed white, yellow, light turquoise, pink, red, etc.



There are T-shirts with round neck, V neck, collar. It is better not to wear T-shirt with collar due to heat. There are also half-sleeves, three-quarter or full sleeves. You can choose according to your choice. You can also wear block, batik or tie-dye half-sleeved shirts wiith jeans or gabardine pants. There are also Jagger style three-quarter pants. Fotua cuts on T-shirts are also slowly gaining popularity. For those who are a little fashion-conscious or trendy, they can wear loose cargo or three-quarter pants. Fotua goes very well with straight cut jeans.



















T-shirt has been the most comfortable dress amongst all outfits. Many people know it as a round neck vest. It is probably the most worn dress in the world. It tops the list of favorites for both boys and girls.Sixteen to seventy; Regardless of age, everyone of all ages wants to be fashionable in T-shirts. This garment without gender discrimination is everyone's favorite. Round neck or V-neck, all kinds of T-shirts are arranged by the fashion houses in all the months of the year. Not only in outlets of fashion houses, online shops also bring various T-shirts considering the needs of young people.But the color of the T-shirt is very important. We all know that dark colors absorb heat and are heavy. Although colorful T-shirts are everyone's choice regardless of gender. But the lighter the color in hot weather, the more comfort can be found. To say light is not just white. However, it is better to avoid clothes that are close to black or blackish. You can wear off-white, green, light green, light blue, purple. In the case of pants, it is better to avoid these colors as there is more dust on the outside. Instead you can choose dark, gray, light gray, off-white, brown or biscuit colors. You can wear a t-shirt of another color to match the shirt.T-shirt is the most comfortable clothing in summer. It is a huge hit dress for college-university students. It is also very popular as a casual outfit. In the case of colors you can choose white, blue, ash, dark blue, green, maroon, pressed white, yellow, light turquoise, pink, red, etc.There are T-shirts with round neck, V neck, collar. It is better not to wear T-shirt with collar due to heat. There are also half-sleeves, three-quarter or full sleeves. You can choose according to your choice. You can also wear block, batik or tie-dye half-sleeved shirts wiith jeans or gabardine pants. There are also Jagger style three-quarter pants. Fotua cuts on T-shirts are also slowly gaining popularity. For those who are a little fashion-conscious or trendy, they can wear loose cargo or three-quarter pants. Fotua goes very well with straight cut jeans.