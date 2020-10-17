Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

T-shirt a symbol of youth

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Farhana Naznin

T-shirt a symbol of youth

T-shirt a symbol of youth

T-shirt has been the most comfortable dress amongst all outfits. Many people know it as a round neck vest. It is probably the most worn dress in the world. It tops the list of favorites for both boys and girls.

Sixteen to seventy; Regardless of age, everyone of all ages wants to be fashionable in T-shirts. This garment without gender discrimination is everyone's favorite. Round neck or V-neck, all kinds of T-shirts are arranged by the fashion houses in all the months of the year. Not only in outlets of fashion houses, online shops also bring various T-shirts considering the needs of young people.

But the color of the T-shirt is very important. We all know that dark colors absorb heat and are heavy. Although colorful T-shirts are everyone's choice regardless of gender. But the lighter the color in hot weather, the more comfort can be found. To say light is not just white. However, it is better to avoid clothes that are close to black or blackish. You can wear off-white, green, light green, light blue, purple. In the case of pants, it is better to avoid these colors as there is more dust on the outside. Instead you can choose dark, gray, light gray, off-white, brown or biscuit colors. You can wear a t-shirt of another color to match the shirt.

T-shirt is the most comfortable clothing in summer. It is a huge hit dress for college-university students. It is also very popular as a casual outfit. In the case of colors you can choose white, blue, ash, dark blue, green, maroon, pressed white, yellow, light turquoise, pink, red, etc.

There are T-shirts with round neck, V neck, collar. It is better not to wear T-shirt with collar due to heat. There are also half-sleeves, three-quarter or full sleeves. You can choose according to your choice. You can also wear block, batik or tie-dye half-sleeved shirts wiith jeans or gabardine pants. There are also Jagger style three-quarter pants. Fotua cuts on T-shirts are also slowly gaining popularity. For those who are a little fashion-conscious or trendy, they can wear loose cargo or three-quarter pants. Fotua goes very well with straight cut jeans.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Puja celebration offer at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Bridal Fest 2020 Season 2 held
Sharodio Utsob @ Dhaka Regency
T-shirt a symbol of youth
Recipe
Celebrate Durga Puja with colourful collections
Recipe


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft