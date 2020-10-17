

Tunzida Yousuf Chhonda CEO Cfitz Ladies Fitness Studio



Include the Family: It is really important to involve the children in the preparation of their healthy meals so that they can enjoy and respect the process of making their own food. These are values that are priceless and will be passed down for generations to come. Involving the husband, children and other household members (including members of the household staff) in exercising is also very important for this day and age.



Children should participate and know the importance of exercising from as early as possible. At the same time, husbands should also respect his wife's desire to stay fit and be healthy and partake as well. When the Mareena Nasreen Anne, Home maker



Total Body Workout: Here is a total body workout that I prescribe, at least 3 times a week to my clients in the beginning of their fitness journey. It is light and simple, but gets the heart rate going, the body sweating and tones the whole body, all the while burning fat from all over:

1. Start: stretching the neck, torso, hands, and legs -- 2 minutes

2. Warm up: Kick and Throws, Sidekicks, use dumbbells for light hand exercises -- 2 minutes

3. Routine: Upper back and torso (using dumbbells or free hand) and do Side-Bends and oblique focused exercises -- 5 minutes

4. Free-Hand-Cardio with Spot Jogging and Skipping in reps (repetition) of 50 or 100 (preferably with rope but possible without rope) -- 5 minutes

5. Jumping Jacks in reps of 50-100 (preferably no breaks)

6. Chest Presses (preferably with dumbbells), Butterflies, Shoulder Presses, Upright Rows and some Arm Circles in shoulder length -- 5 minutes









Fit Homemakers: Strengthening Nations

8. Medley of crunches: 20 slow and 20 fast Crunches, use the chair for Leg-up and downs, Leg-Raises, Leg-Bends, Leg-Scissors; use the yoga mat for Toe-Touch crunches, Cycling Crunches, Rocky Crunches and Sit-up-Bench crunches in reps of 10s and 20s or for 10 minutes

9. End routine: deep stretching by laying on your back and bringing the knees to your face, trying to touch your nose with your knees and bringing the toes as close to the forehead as possible, Butterfly stretching by sitting up and trying to touch the floor with your nose and side stretching for the last and remaining 5 minutes

It is important to acknowledge that a happy, healthy, fit family is what we want the new and modern Bangladesh to be full of in 2020. If the entire family is physically and mentally fit, they are equipped to build and sustain a happy, healthy and strong nation. I believe that the true "unacknowledged legislators of the world" are mothers; and those mothers who are homemakers, are the true unsung heroines. They lay the foundations within those men and women who build and move nations; and one of the fundamental foundations which should be ingrained into their value system is eating and living healthy. The sooner this happens, the greater the impact will be in everyone's lives.