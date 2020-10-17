Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Luiza’s dream ‘Adhora Food’ ensures healthy life

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Luiza’s dream ‘Adhora Food’ ensures healthy life

Luiza’s dream ‘Adhora Food’ ensures healthy life

There is hardly any people who haven't the dream to do something.  Alhamra Nasreen Hossain Luiza is no exception. She also had a dream, which was something unique. She wanted to ensure health rights of people by supplying healthy food and eventually it came true when she launched o her new initiative 'Adhora Food'. Since her childhood, she dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur to contribute to the society. Going abroad for job and doing job as usual like other people was not a good idea to her. A person can be self-sufficient through business. With self-sufficiency, people can contribute not only to themselves but also to the society.     
Though she is now a successful entrepreneur, she in her life had to struggle hard to reach her present position. She faced trouble in collecting money for doing business. Many people even her close relatives frowned at her idea of doing business. It is natural for a woman to be underestimated in a male-dominated society, said Luiza.
After entering into the business world, she was deceived by male colleagues. She says it is very tough for women to enter into business and succeed in this arena. Women, who are in business, face trouble in every step. But the obstacles could not dampen her spirit to go ahead, because she was determined to reach her goal by defying all kinds of obstacle.            
After taking several business initiatives earlier, her new venture 'Adhora Food' was opened at Modhumoti Model Town/present Nandanik Housing at Masjid Road at Amin Bazar in Savar recently.
The venture was launched with a slogan 'We will build a healthy life with safe food'. She had a dream to contribute to the society. In our country food adulteration is now a big problem, which posed a grave health risk for us.
Taking the matter into consideration, she started 'Adhora Food' for providing safe food to people. Serving people through safe food was her motivation behind the new venture. Luiza thinks that health rights of people will be ensured through the safe food.
People, who are eager to take healthy food, have been requested to come to the Adhora Food court where all type of food is available. There is also a system of supplying food online.           
The launching ceremony was told that order for healthy foods and cake will be taken for any programme along with serving foods for morning, noon, afternoon and night daily.      
Luiza is a symbol of women empowerment. Women, who are eager to start business, can learn from the experiences of Luiza.
Luiza thought that supportive environment is needed for women to succeed in business. If empowerment of women is ensured in a supportive environment, it can speed the up the country's development.  
Md. Sazedul Islam
The author is a freelancer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fit Homemakers: Strengthening Nations
Luiza’s dream ‘Adhora Food’ ensures healthy life
Roundtable on ‘Violence against women’
Causes and misconceptions of miscarriage
Virtual meeting of Bangladesh-India Business Council of WICCI held
Online meeting held to mark ‘National Girl Child Day 2020’
Career building opportunities for innovative youngsters
Inner Wheel District 345 celebrates World Heart Day


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft