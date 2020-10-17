

Luiza’s dream ‘Adhora Food’ ensures healthy life

Though she is now a successful entrepreneur, she in her life had to struggle hard to reach her present position. She faced trouble in collecting money for doing business. Many people even her close relatives frowned at her idea of doing business. It is natural for a woman to be underestimated in a male-dominated society, said Luiza.

After entering into the business world, she was deceived by male colleagues. She says it is very tough for women to enter into business and succeed in this arena. Women, who are in business, face trouble in every step. But the obstacles could not dampen her spirit to go ahead, because she was determined to reach her goal by defying all kinds of obstacle.

After taking several business initiatives earlier, her new venture 'Adhora Food' was opened at Modhumoti Model Town/present Nandanik Housing at Masjid Road at Amin Bazar in Savar recently.

The venture was launched with a slogan 'We will build a healthy life with safe food'. She had a dream to contribute to the society. In our country food adulteration is now a big problem, which posed a grave health risk for us.

Taking the matter into consideration, she started 'Adhora Food' for providing safe food to people. Serving people through safe food was her motivation behind the new venture. Luiza thinks that health rights of people will be ensured through the safe food.

People, who are eager to take healthy food, have been requested to come to the Adhora Food court where all type of food is available. There is also a system of supplying food online.

The launching ceremony was told that order for healthy foods and cake will be taken for any programme along with serving foods for morning, noon, afternoon and night daily.

Luiza is a symbol of women empowerment. Women, who are eager to start business, can learn from the experiences of Luiza.

Luiza thought that supportive environment is needed for women to succeed in business. If empowerment of women is ensured in a supportive environment, it can speed the up the country's development.

Md. Sazedul Islam

The author is a freelancer



























There is hardly any people who haven't the dream to do something. Alhamra Nasreen Hossain Luiza is no exception. She also had a dream, which was something unique. She wanted to ensure health rights of people by supplying healthy food and eventually it came true when she launched o her new initiative 'Adhora Food'. Since her childhood, she dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur to contribute to the society. Going abroad for job and doing job as usual like other people was not a good idea to her. A person can be self-sufficient through business. With self-sufficiency, people can contribute not only to themselves but also to the society.Though she is now a successful entrepreneur, she in her life had to struggle hard to reach her present position. She faced trouble in collecting money for doing business. Many people even her close relatives frowned at her idea of doing business. It is natural for a woman to be underestimated in a male-dominated society, said Luiza.After entering into the business world, she was deceived by male colleagues. She says it is very tough for women to enter into business and succeed in this arena. Women, who are in business, face trouble in every step. But the obstacles could not dampen her spirit to go ahead, because she was determined to reach her goal by defying all kinds of obstacle.After taking several business initiatives earlier, her new venture 'Adhora Food' was opened at Modhumoti Model Town/present Nandanik Housing at Masjid Road at Amin Bazar in Savar recently.The venture was launched with a slogan 'We will build a healthy life with safe food'. She had a dream to contribute to the society. In our country food adulteration is now a big problem, which posed a grave health risk for us.Taking the matter into consideration, she started 'Adhora Food' for providing safe food to people. Serving people through safe food was her motivation behind the new venture. Luiza thinks that health rights of people will be ensured through the safe food.People, who are eager to take healthy food, have been requested to come to the Adhora Food court where all type of food is available. There is also a system of supplying food online.The launching ceremony was told that order for healthy foods and cake will be taken for any programme along with serving foods for morning, noon, afternoon and night daily.Luiza is a symbol of women empowerment. Women, who are eager to start business, can learn from the experiences of Luiza.Luiza thought that supportive environment is needed for women to succeed in business. If empowerment of women is ensured in a supportive environment, it can speed the up the country's development.Md. Sazedul IslamThe author is a freelancer