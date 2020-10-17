Video
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:31 PM
You are running out of time

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Mahira Binte Hossain

Oh, my phone died. How many times do I have to charge this device? I am tired of this quarantine and this hot afternoon... Ughh... I feel like I can sink into the sofa.
Everything seems so quiet. Suddenly so magnified. Sound of the clock... Tick tock..tick tock...So loud, as if almost it is trying to remind me, "You are running out of time."
-  Running out of time? For doing what?
- You know very well what I am talking about. You are running out of time.
- I do?
- Yes, you do. You are running out of time.
- Are you trying to say I am not making most of my time to get out of this mediocre life?
- I didn't say anything like that. All I am telling you is you are running out of time.
- Yes, I heard you. Loud and clear. But for what? You know very well, I am an average person without any innate talent. Nothing comes easy for me. Whatever I want, I always have to work hard for it.
- Really? Well, it is not my business to care about your "no talent" life. All I know you better hurry. You are running out of time.
- Stop repeating yourself. So annoying. I am trying my best here. I need a little more time. I am going to make it out.
 My hands are sweating. Will I make it out? I think I will. A little more time and I will. Right?
- Look around you. You are running out of time.
 My mouth is so dry. I need water. Why can't I feel my legs? Is this room shrinking?
- Wh...why is it so hard to breath?
- You are running out of time. Run. Get out of here.
- Wha..? Stop shrinking the room. I can't brea... Wai... why is there so much water? What is happe...
- I told you. You were running out of time.
- Sto... Stop it. I am going to drown. I don't know how to swim.
- I warned you. You ran out of time.
- No, wait. Wa…
I was trying. All I needed was a little bit more time. I was going to make it out of that mediocre average life. Everything is done for. Now what? Do I get to rest for a while? I might as well do that. But what's that sound? So loud.
-  Mahira. Mahira. MAHIRA. We are out of masks. Go to the pharmacy and get some masks. MAHIRA.
- huh?
- Are you even listening to me? Why are you staring at that clock? Go and get some masks.
- Oh!
- Don't just sit there now. Hurry up.
- Okay, Ma. I am going.







The writer is a 2nd year student, Department of English, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology



