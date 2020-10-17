Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Newborn declared dead by DMCH, found alive before burial

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

A newborn girl, declared dead by a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Friday, was found alive hours later, just before she was being buried at a city graveyard.
The doctor declared the premature baby dead minutes after Shahinur Akter, 27, gave birth to her around 4:45am after six and half months' pregnancy.
Hospital staffers put the "dead" baby in an abandoned box of hand gloves and asked Shahinur's husband Yeasin Mollah, a driver by profession, to take her to Azimpur graveyard for burial, the husband said.
Yeasin took the baby to Azimpur graveyard, but he was suggested to go to Rayerbazar graveyard where the burial cost is comparatively lower as he lacked the money.
"I took my baby to Rayerbazar graveyard. The graveyard staffer told me that it will cost Tk 500. As I agreed, a grave was dug. But minutes before the burial, the box jerked and she showed signs of movement inside," Yeasin said.
"I opened the box and found my baby alive. She was moving and opening her month," he said.
Yeasin then rushed the baby straight to DMCH again.
"The on-duty doctor and nurse of Ward No. 211 said there is no vacant seat to admit the baby and asked me to take her to another hospital," Yeasin alleged.
The baby was however admitted after Yeasin refused to take the baby elsewhere as he did not have the money to treat her in a private hospital
"We are very poor...besides, how could they declare a living baby dead?" Yeasin, also the father of another nine-year-old daughter, said.




Contacted, DMCH director Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin said the baby has been admitted to the hospital and is doing well now.
"We will investigate the incident," he said.
In April 2018, another new born baby was declared dead by DMCH doctor but was later found alive when the child was being buried at Azimpur graveyard. A similar incident occured in 2015.
   -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newborn declared dead by DMCH, found alive before burial
WHO warns Europe virus surge of ‘great concern’
Suga seeks tighter ties with Vietnam, Indonesia to counter China
Sanjay Dutt has cancer
Correction of social ills depends on democracy: BNP
4 die as train crushes into car in Jashore
War criminal Mahbubur dies in jail
38,900 pieces of yaba pills seized at Dhaka airport


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft