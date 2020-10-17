

Sanjay Dutt has cancer

In an Instagram video, the 61-year-old actor of more than 150 films said he would "beat the disease soon". Dutt also said he would begin shooting for his next film in November.

In August Dutt was tested for Covid-19 after he reported some difficulty in breathing. He tested negative. He was subsequently tested at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for other illnesses.

Amid unconfirmed media reports that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, Dutt said in August he was "taking a short break from work for medical treatment".

The actor and his wife Maanayata issued separate statements, urging the star's fans "not to worry or unnecessarily speculate" about his condition.

In the recent video recorded at his hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon, Dutt pointed a camera at a scar running from his left eyebrow to the side of his head. "This is a recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," he said. He actor added that he was "happy to be on the set again" for his upcoming film. -BBC

























