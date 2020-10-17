Correction of social ills depends on democracy: BNP





"People can enjoy their civil rights from birth to death if democracy can be institutionalised. People's sufferings will not end until democracy is ensured and people's ownership of the country is restored," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said, "The degradation that is going on in society or in this country has not come overnight, and it will not go away in just one day. I can also say it won't end right away either even if BNP comes to power tomorrow."

Zia Parishad arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club protesting the widespread corruption and violence against women.

Gayeshwar said lack of enforcement of law is another reason behind the social unrest and social crimes, including rape.

He said politicians must come up with good decisions and plans imbued with patriotism to resolve the country's problems.

The BNP leader also said politicians must play a responsible role in tackling social degradation and ensure peace in society and the country. -UNB

















