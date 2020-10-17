Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 die as train crushes into car in Jashore

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Four people have been killed and two more injured after a train ploughed into a car at a level crossing in Jashore's Abhaynagar.
The car was headed for the Jashore-Khulna Highway when Khulna-bound Mahananda Express crushed into it near Bhairab Bridge at Nawapara on Friday afternoon, the police said.
The victims, all passengers of the car, came to Abhaynagar from Narail to see a doctor, said local police chief Tajul Islam.
They were "Hirok", his friend "Ashraful", the wife of one of the two men, and a 7-year-old girl. OC Tajul said the police contacted the authorities in Narail for more details.
Two people died on the spot while three others were injured, Tajul said.
The girl died at the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex while another victim succumbed to the injuries at the Khulna Medical College Hospital.   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newborn declared dead by DMCH, found alive before burial
WHO warns Europe virus surge of ‘great concern’
Suga seeks tighter ties with Vietnam, Indonesia to counter China
Sanjay Dutt has cancer
Correction of social ills depends on democracy: BNP
4 die as train crushes into car in Jashore
War criminal Mahbubur dies in jail
38,900 pieces of yaba pills seized at Dhaka airport


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft