War criminal Mahbubur dies in jail

War criminal Mahbubur Rahman, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, died at the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on Friday morning.

The 72-year-old, hailing from Rainhati area of Tangail, was sick for the last few days.

Shafiqul Islam Khan, senior superintendent of the jail said as his condition deteriorated early in the morning, he was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.















