38,900 pieces of yaba pills seized at Dhaka airport





Yaba tablets were seized at the export cargo village of HSIA on Thursday night during a smuggling attempt to Saudi Arabia on a flight, the official disclosed on Friday morning.

Mohammad Marufur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Prevention) of Customs, said that the team seized the yaba pills worth Tk1.16 crore from a consignment of 349 cartons of ready-made garments around 10:30am. No one was arrested in this connection. A case is being filed in the regard, said the official.

Rahman said that based on intelligence information they had conducted a joint operation and scanned 349 cartons of ready-made garments, and found presence of Yaba in three of those.

Those cartons were booked by M/S Siam and Somi Enterprise at Khilgaon of Dhaka for shipping to Apariz International Est at Al Wazir Trading Centre in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Following the seizure of consignment, the Department of Narcotics Control confirmed the presence of Yaba.

Earlier on September 9, AVSEC officials and customs authority at the airport conducted a drive in the export cargo village of HSIA and seized 12.32kg amphetamine powder specially packed in a consignment of clothes for export.

















