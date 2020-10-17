ATU arrests 7 active militants





Besides, the ATU members also arrested an alleged member of another banned militant group Ansar-Ullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the city's Gabtoli in the same day night.

The arrested Hizb-ut-Tahrir members were identified as Md Sohel, 29, Nur Mohammad aliad Arun alias Nur, 30, Md Ibrahim Khaiullah, 21, Arnob Hasan, 21, Md Saifur Rahman Babar, 30, and Nur Mohammad Shakil, 30, while the ABT man was identified as Sohel Rana alias Saidul Islam Sohel, 26.

Sources at the ATU headquarters here said based on secret information, a ATU team conducted simultaneous drives in the city's Norda, Bhatara and Basundhara residential area from Thursday afternoon to till mid night and arrested the six active members of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The ATU members recovered 26 leaflets of online conference of the banned militant outfit and nine mobile phone sets from their possessions, says Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Aslam Khan of the ATU headquarters (Media & Awareness). -UNB























