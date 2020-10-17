Dense fixture list tests Bayern Munich's strength in depth



Dueren's German defender Guenter Mabanza (L) and Bayern Munich's German forward Armindo Sieb vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round football match 1. FC Dueren vs FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany, on October 15, 2020. photo: AFP

The Bavarian giants have questions to answer on Saturday at newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the second of a tough run of eight games in just over three weeks.

Six points from their opening three league games this season is below-par by Bayern's standards and they are fourth in the table.

"We have to find our rhythm," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"The calendar is full of games, it won't be easy, but I believe the squad is well set up."

Bayern made four new signings before the transfer window shut, recruiting Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr, striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca and Brazil winger Douglas Costa.

The quartet all have a chance of featuring at Bielefeld with several Bayern stars just back from international duty, including Robert Lewandowski, who picked up a leg knock playing for Poland.

Having already won Bundesliga titles with Bayern in 2015/16 and 2016/17, Costa has returned from Juventus to rival Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman for a place on the wing.

Bayern's depth will be tested by an intense three-week period. They visited amateurs Dueren in the German Cup on Thursday evening, but the competition quickly becomes more intense, including the start of their Champions League defence at home to Atletico Madrid next Wednesday.

Bayern then face Eintracht Frankfurt (October 24), Lokomotiv in Moscow (27), Cologne (31), Red Bull Salzburg (November 3) and Borussia Dortmund (November 7) in quick succession.

Bayern needed four Lewandowski goals - including an added-time penalty - to see off Hertha Berlin 4-3 in their last league game nearly a fortnight ago. �AFP

















