Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dense fixture list tests Bayern Munich's strength in depth

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dueren's German defender Guenter Mabanza (L) and Bayern Munich's German forward Armindo Sieb vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round football match 1. FC Dueren vs FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany, on October 15, 2020. photo: AFP

Dueren's German defender Guenter Mabanza (L) and Bayern Munich's German forward Armindo Sieb vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round football match 1. FC Dueren vs FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany, on October 15, 2020. photo: AFP

BERLIN, OCT 16: European champions Bayern Munich face a test of their strength in depth with a flurry of fixtures, starting Saturday in the Bundesliga as the defending Bundesliga champions attempt to bounce back from an uncharacteristic dip in form before the international break.
The Bavarian giants have questions to answer on Saturday at newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the second of a tough run of eight games in just over three weeks.
Six points from their opening three league games this season is below-par by Bayern's standards and they are fourth in the table.
"We have to find our rhythm," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.
"The calendar is full of games, it won't be easy, but I believe the squad is well set up."
Bayern made four new signings before the transfer window shut, recruiting Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr, striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca and Brazil winger Douglas Costa.
The quartet all have a chance of featuring at Bielefeld with several Bayern stars just back from international duty, including Robert Lewandowski, who picked up a leg knock playing for Poland.
Having already won Bundesliga titles with Bayern in 2015/16 and 2016/17, Costa has returned from Juventus to rival Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman for a place on the wing.
Bayern's depth will be tested by an intense three-week period. They visited amateurs Dueren in the German Cup on Thursday evening, but the competition quickly becomes more intense, including the start of their Champions League defence at home to Atletico Madrid next Wednesday.
Bayern then face Eintracht Frankfurt (October 24), Lokomotiv in Moscow (27), Cologne (31), Red Bull Salzburg (November 3) and Borussia Dortmund (November 7) in quick succession.
Bayern needed four Lewandowski goals - including an added-time penalty - to see off Hertha Berlin 4-3 in their last league game nearly a fortnight ago.   �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Celtic's virus cases give Rangers chance to strike
Dense fixture list tests Bayern Munich's strength in depth
Ronaldo 'violated' Covid protocol, says Italy's sports minister
Liverpool face Everton threat as ManU bid to stop the rot
Ibrahimovic set for Milan derby, Ronaldo in quarantine as Serie A returns
Barca ponder Messi rest as Madrid continue to wait on Hazard
Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation
English County Championship to return in 2021


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft