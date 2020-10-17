Ronaldo 'violated' Covid protocol, says Italy's sports minister





"Yes, I think so, if there were no specific authorisations from the health authority," Spadafora told Radio Uno when asked whether the 35-year-old Portuguese star had breached Covid-19 rules.

Ronaldo risks a fine after joining his national side last week despite Juventus being in isolation after two staff members tested positive.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive on Monday, the day after Portugal drew 0-0 with France in Paris, and returned to Italy on his private jet on Wednesday.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said Thursday that his club had respected sporting protocol, referring to the "Ministries of Health and the Interior" to find out which rules Ronaldo had broken.

"Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home," Juventus said in a statement. —AFP

































