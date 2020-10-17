Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ibrahimovic set for Milan derby, Ronaldo in quarantine as Serie A returns

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Ibrahimovic set for Milan derby, Ronaldo in quarantine as Serie A returns

Ibrahimovic set for Milan derby, Ronaldo in quarantine as Serie A returns

MILAN, OCT 16: Zlatan Ibrahimovic prepares to return in Saturday's Milan derby but Juventus will be without Cristiano Ronaldo as Serie A swings back into action after the international break in the shadow of coronavirus.
In a week where Napoli were deducted a point and handed a 3-0 defeat to Juventus for failing to turn up for their match because of two virus cases, Covid-19 looks set to be a game-changer in a season already in turmoil going into round four.
"The real victory is to finish the championship, the result is secondary," said Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini as his team headed back into isolation after Weston McKennie tested positive with Ronaldo returning with the virus from international duty in Portugal.
But Ibrhahimovic has recovered and is keen to pick up where he left off after a double against Bologna before his illness, but also to make up for AC Milan's defeat against Inter last season.
Ibrahimovic scored back in February only for Inter to power back and win a pulsating derby 4-2 in the San Siro.
The Swede has not played a game since September 21, but the 39-year-old continued to train intensely during quarantine.
In spite of his absence, Milan have made a decent start to the season, having climbed to second, with three wins from three games and reaching the group stages of the Europa League.
Stefano Pioli's side are second behind Atalanta who also have three wins, but an impressive 13 goals scored.
Inter Milan, meanwhile, have six players in isolation -- Ashley Young, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionut Radu -- as they chase a fifth straight derby win.
Antonio Conte's side have seven points from three matches, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Mart�nez hitting six of Inter's ten goals so far.
Conte has never lost to Pioli in Serie A.
Atalanta face a fiery trip to a Napoli side furious at the "injustice" of their punishment which pushed them down to eighth after winning their first two matches.
Napoli are appealing the decision, and are boosted with all players having tested negative in the latest round of tests.
Champions Juventus head south to promoted Crotone without Ronaldo, having moved up to fourth position after being handed the win over Napoli.
Despite his team being in isolation Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is confident the season can "finish smoothly" even if he believes everyone is waiting for new coach Andrea Pirlo to fall flat.
"Everone can't wait for a couple of defeats," said Agnelli. "As soon as we stumble they will try to hit Juventus."
That looks unlikely for the nine-time reigning champions against Crotone who are rock bottom with ten goals conceded in three games.
Genoa, with 10 players still isolating of 18 infected, head for Verona on Monday, after their last game against Torino was postponed.
The north-western port side fell 6-0 defeat in Naples last time out before the virus engulfed the team.   �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Celtic's virus cases give Rangers chance to strike
Dense fixture list tests Bayern Munich's strength in depth
Ronaldo 'violated' Covid protocol, says Italy's sports minister
Liverpool face Everton threat as ManU bid to stop the rot
Ibrahimovic set for Milan derby, Ronaldo in quarantine as Serie A returns
Barca ponder Messi rest as Madrid continue to wait on Hazard
Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation
English County Championship to return in 2021


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft