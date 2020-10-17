Bale in line to make Spurs return, says Mourinho





The Wales international has spent the past two weeks training after a knee injury delayed his return to the Spurs side after seven years in Spain.

"Of course he wants to play," Mourinho said. "He wanted to play since the day he arrived, but it was not possible.

"I am not going to tell you if he is going to play. What I can tell you is that he is working very well, he is working in the way he was not able to do for a long time.

"The last week, especially Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the planning of the sessions had a big focus on him and he is in pretty good condition."

Mourinho confirmed that Harry Kane will start the game on Sunday having arrived back from international duty fit. —AFP



























