Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty

Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty

PARIS, OCT 16: Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil.
The world's most expensive player scored a hat-trick for his country in a 4-2 win in Peru in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
That match in Lima did not finish until the early hours of Wednesday, European time, and the quick turnaround means he will play no part for his club this weekend.
Instead Paris coach Thomas Tuchel will keep the Brazilian fresh for the Champions League clash at home to Manchester United next Tuesday.
PSG are without a raft of players for the game at Nimes, where they are seeking a fifth straight win after starting the season with two straight losses.
Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos are suspended, while Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi are among those missing due to injury.
Midfielder Danilo Pereira must wait for his debut after arriving on loan from Porto -- he is isolating after coming into contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for Covid-19, while on international duty with Portugal.
However, fellow new arrivals Rafinha and Moise Kean could play, and Kylian Mbappe is in the squad despite playing for France in Croatia on Wednesday evening.   �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Celtic's virus cases give Rangers chance to strike
Dense fixture list tests Bayern Munich's strength in depth
Ronaldo 'violated' Covid protocol, says Italy's sports minister
Liverpool face Everton threat as ManU bid to stop the rot
Ibrahimovic set for Milan derby, Ronaldo in quarantine as Serie A returns
Barca ponder Messi rest as Madrid continue to wait on Hazard
Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation
English County Championship to return in 2021


Latest News
'Something close' to genocide in Xinjiang: US
Armenian attack kills 12 civilians in Ganja, says Azerbaijan
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali, family alleges
Police hold anti-rape rally in Manikchhari
Schoolboy 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Anti-rape long march reaches Feni
Biden sets fundraising record with $383 mn in September
Section 144 imposed in Faridpur sadar upazila
Myanmar: Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in Nov election
Most Read News
Serious level of hunger persists in Bangladesh: GHI
Tea workers' wages increased by Tk 18
Bangladesh Army honours its officer in coma with Colonel rank
Gender issues, rape and rape culture
3 killed as train rams private car in Jashore
Country reports 15 more COVID deaths
Police to hold anti-rape rally on Saturday
Lovers found hanging from same rope
C-19: 15 die, 1,600 infected in 24 hours
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft