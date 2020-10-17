

Big challenge awaits for us: Hockey coach Mamunur Rashid

Talking to BSS today after the team's practice season at the Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base, Mamunur Rashid said it's a big challenge for us as Bangladesh placed in a tough group which consist of defending champions India, runners-up Pakistan, third ranked South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Expressing the doubts Mamun said, "It'll be very difficult for me whether I'll be able to organise the team at that time� the team's practice has just begun let's see what happens."

Meanwhile, the youth hockey players will stay at Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base in the next seven to 10 days to make practice there, he informed.

After that, the team will have practice four days in a week at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium while among the remaining three days, the players will make two-day practice at Bangabandhu base and will enjoy holiday for a day.

Bangladesh have been pitted in the tough Group A of the 10-nation Bangabandu Under-21 Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on January 21-30 at the Mawlana Bhashani National Stadium in Dhaka.

while Japan, Malaysia, China, Uzbekistan and Singapore were put in comparatively easier group B.

Earlier, Bangladesh reached the quarter final of the meet in Malaysia in 2015 beating Oman by 5-4 goals, South Korea 2-0 and lost to Pakistan by 1-3 goals in group stage.

In the quarterfinal, Bangladesh suffered a 0-3 defeat drubbing against Japan while suffered a crushing 0-8 goals defeat against host Malaysia in a place-deciding match. �BSS

















The youth hockey team's coach Mamunur Rashid categorically admitted that a big challenge is awaiting for the team in the Men's U-21 Bangabandhu Asia Cup Hockey to be held next year.Talking to BSS today after the team's practice season at the Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base, Mamunur Rashid said it's a big challenge for us as Bangladesh placed in a tough group which consist of defending champions India, runners-up Pakistan, third ranked South Korea and Chinese Taipei.Expressing the doubts Mamun said, "It'll be very difficult for me whether I'll be able to organise the team at that time� the team's practice has just begun let's see what happens."Meanwhile, the youth hockey players will stay at Bangladesh Air Force's Bangabandhu Base in the next seven to 10 days to make practice there, he informed.After that, the team will have practice four days in a week at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium while among the remaining three days, the players will make two-day practice at Bangabandhu base and will enjoy holiday for a day.Bangladesh have been pitted in the tough Group A of the 10-nation Bangabandu Under-21 Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on January 21-30 at the Mawlana Bhashani National Stadium in Dhaka.while Japan, Malaysia, China, Uzbekistan and Singapore were put in comparatively easier group B.Earlier, Bangladesh reached the quarter final of the meet in Malaysia in 2015 beating Oman by 5-4 goals, South Korea 2-0 and lost to Pakistan by 1-3 goals in group stage.In the quarterfinal, Bangladesh suffered a 0-3 defeat drubbing against Japan while suffered a crushing 0-8 goals defeat against host Malaysia in a place-deciding match. �BSS