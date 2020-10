BFF-AFC C-License Course going on













The theoretical sessions of C-License Course 2020, arranged by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and approved by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), are going on from Thursday on the BFF Premises in Motijheel, Dhaka. The second day session for Men's Group-B was held on Friday. The theoretical session was conducted by the instructor and BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley. photo: BFF