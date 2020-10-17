Video
BHW finds inadequacy in C-19 testing from beginning

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Observer Desk

Covid-19 testing in Bangladesh has been inadequate from the very beginning of the pandemic, according to studies by Bangladesh Health Watch. Furthermore, sample collection tools were not standardised, not adequate and not correct either.
Experts revealed that possible reasons for inadequate testing of Covid-19 were lack of testing facilities and kits, deficiency of testing skills and technicians, lack of monitoring of testing quality, reporting delays, and fear of infections from testing sites.
Another report found that on average, Covid-19 patients spent Tk12,000 on medicines, food, etc. during their illness. Also, specific medicines were not available in pharmacies and had to be procured from different sources at high prices.
BHW conducted three research studies on sample collection, testing, medicines and other food items used by Covid-19 patients, and challenges of handling COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh.
One of the research initiatives, titled 'A Quick Assessment of Medicines and other Food items Used by COVID-19 Positive (+ve) Persons at home,' was conducted by Dr Muntasir Faisel; Dr Maksudul Islam; Nuhad Raisa Seoty; Dr Sayeda Shabnam Malik; Nusrat Jabin; Prof. Saidur Rahman (Khasru), and Dr Abu Jamil Faisel. It was conducted from 04 June 2020 to 30 August 2020.
For this study, in-depth telephone interviews (IDI) were conducted of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, post-recovery.
The report said 71% of the respondents reported fever as the most frequent symptoms, followed by general weakness, body ache, cough and sore throat. About 17% had a loss of smell and 23% suffered from Aguesia (loss of taste).




All the patients interviewed took Paracetamol, followed by several vitamins, such as Vit. C, B and A. Antibiotics, particularly Azythromycin, have been taken by almost 70% of patients, followed by Doxycycline in 10%, and Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine in about 9% of cases.
In addition to taking therapeutics and a regular diet during their illness, all the recovered patients took precautionary measures and supplementary food. 84% gargled with hot water, 79% inhaled steam and 76% drank hot water.            
The report said while many of the precautionary measures used by the respondents are helpful in respiratory exercises, people should be made aware that most of the medication taken is unnecessary, have not been proven to be effective in treating Covid-19, and have side effects.
Another study titled 'Opportunities and Challenges of Covid-19 case handling in Bangladesh,' found that testing has been inadequate from the very beginning. The study was conducted from June to August involving different COVID-dedicated health care facilities across the country. A total of 51 in-depth telephone and in-person interviews were conducted with service users, service providers and experts.



