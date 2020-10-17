

Sarkozy charged with ‘conspiracy’

The charge for "membership in a criminal conspiracy" was brought on Monday, the prosecutors told AFP.

It adds to charges lodged in 2018 of "passive corruption," "benefitting from embezzled public funds" and "illegal campaign financing" for which Sarkozy already faces trial.

The latest charge, which can be appealed under French law, came after prosecutors interviewed the rightwing conservative for more than 40 hours over four days. -AFP



















