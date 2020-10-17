Video
Saturday, 17 October, 2020, 2:28 PM
55 dead in Vietnam disasters

Published : Saturday, 17 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

HANOI, Oct 16: Floods and other natural disasters triggered by heavy downpours have killed 55 people and left seven others missing in central Vietnam over the past 10 days, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Friday.
The death toll increased from 40 on Thursday. The victims were mainly reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, according to the committee's latest report.
Among the dead, 13 were part of a rescue team who suffered a landslide on their way to verify reports of victims buried by a previous landslide in Thua Thien Hue's Phong Dien district. Over 30 others were swept away by floods, the committee said, adding that search and rescue is underway for the remaining missing.   -XINHUA


